Security Council Presidential Statement Expresses Concern by Developments in Yemen, Calls on All Parties to Exercise Restraint

8608TH MEETING (AM)

SC/13934

29 AUGUST 2019

Expressing concern by recent developments in south Yemen, including the violent attempt to take over State institutions, the Security Council today called on all involved parties to show restraint and preserve the country’s territorial integrity.

In a presidential statement (document S/PRST/2019/9) issued by Joanna Wronecka (Poland), Council President for August, the 15-member organ welcomed and fully supported Saudi Arabia’s efforts to convene a dialogue in Jeddah to resolve the situation, calling on all parties to engage constructively for its success.

The Council fully supported the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen’s efforts to work with the parties to pave the way for the resumption of comprehensive negotiations, without delay, on the security and political arrangements necessary to end the conflict and resume a peaceful transition. It also supported a negotiated political settlement that engages all parties in an inclusive dialogue to resolve differences and address the legitimate concerns of all of Yemen’s people, including those in the country’s south.

The 15-member organ also condemned in the strongest terms the escalation of Houthi attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and calls on them to cease such actions immediately without preconditions as they pose a serious security threat to that country and the wider region, as well as to the United Nations-led political process on Yemen.

The Council also expressed its deep concern at the escalation in violence and the recent loss of life and injuries in Aden, Saa’da, Sana’a, Shabwa and across the country, calling once again on all parties to fulfil their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law. Further in the text, the Council called upon the parties to engage constructively with the Special Envoy’s proposals for implementing phase one without further delay.

Given the ongoing risk of famine and disease outbreaks, it also urged all donors to fulfil promptly the pledges they have already made to the United Nations-led humanitarian response, and to provide any additional funding they can.

The Council also called for the lifting of restrictions on economic activity and for the respect of national economic policy.

Recognizing the crucial peacebuilding role played by women in Yemen, the Council further called on the parties to increase the participation of women in their delegations to 30 per cent.

The meeting began at 10:05 a.m. and ended at 10:06 a.m.

