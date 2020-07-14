Security Council Extends Mandate of Political Mission Overseeing Yemen Peace Agreement for One Year, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2534 (2020)

SC/14250

The Security Council today extended the mandate of a United Nations political mission overseeing a peace agreement between the Government of Yemen and the Houthi militia in the port city of Hudaydah.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2534 (2020), the Council renewed the mandate of the United Nations Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) until 15 July 2021, continuing the tasks set out when it was established on 16 January 2019 through resolution 2452 (2019). (For information, see Press Release SC/13664.)

The Mission — which monitors the city and port of Hudaydah, as well as the ports of Salif and Ra’s Issa — will continue to lead and support the Redeployment Coordination Committee to oversee the redeployment of forces, mine action operations and the governate-wide ceasefire agreement reached in Stockholm in December 2018. UNMHA will monitor the compliance of parties to the Hudaydah Agreement and work with them so that security in Hudaydah’s city and port, and the ports of Salif and Ra’s Issa, is assured by local forces.

By other terms, the Council called on parties to the Hudaydah Agreement to ensure the safety, security, and health of UNMHA personnel, as well as unhindered and expeditious movement into and within Yemen for them and their equipment, provisions and essential supplies.

It requested the Secretary-General to fully deploy UNMHA expeditiously, taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to report to the Security Council every month about progress in implementing the Agreement and provide a review of UNMHA at least one month before its mandate is due to expire.

The meeting began at 10:17 a.m. and ended at 10:18 a.m.

