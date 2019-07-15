15 Jul 2019

Security Council Extends Mandate of Mission Overseeing Yemen Ceasefire Accord for Six Months, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2481 (2019)

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 15 Jul 2019 View Original

SECURITY COUNCIL
8572ND MEETING (AM)
SC/13881

The Security Council today decided to extend until 15 January 2020 the mandate of the United Nations political mission tasked with overseeing the ceasefire agreement reached in Stockholm on 13 December 2018 between the Government of Yemen and the Houthi militia in the city and port of Hodeidah.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2481 (2019), the Council also reiterated the mandate it assigned to the United Nations Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA), which it established on 16 January 2019 through resolution 2452 (2019) (see Press Release SC/13664).

It also requested the Secretary-General to fully deploy the Mission expeditiously and requested him to present a further review of its work within three months.

The Mission — which also covers the ports of Salif and Ras Issa — leads and supports the Redeployment Coordination Commission tasked with overseeing the ceasefire, redeployment of forces and mine action operations.

It monitors compliance with the ceasefire, works with the parties to ensure that security is assured by local security forces, in line with Yemeni law, and coordinates United Nations efforts to help the parties to implement the Agreement.

The meeting began at 10:01 a.m. and ended as 10:05 a.m.

YEMEN

For information media. Not an official record.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.