Security Council Extends Ban on Destabilizing Actors in Yemen, Mandate of Sanctions Committee Expert Panel, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2456 (2019)

SC/13716

26 FEBRUARY 2019

The Security Council today authorized a one-year extension of the financial and travel bans that have been in place since February 2014 against individuals or entities threatening the peace, security and stability of Yemen.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2456 (2019), the 15-member organ, acting under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, also reaffirmed the provisions on an arms embargo imposed in April 2015 against the Houthi rebel group and forces loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, and his son Ahmed Ali Saleh.

By other terms of the text, the Council extended until 28 March 2020 the mandate of the Panel of Experts supporting the 2140 Sanctions Committee, and asked the Panel to provide a mid-term update to the Committee no later than 28 July 2019.

The Council also urged all Member States involved to ensure the safety of Panel members and give them unhindered access to persons, documents and sites.

The meeting began at 10:04 a.m. and ended at 10:07 a.m.

Resolution

The full text of resolution 2456 (2019) reads as follows:

“The Security Council,

“Recalling its resolutions 2014 (2011), 2051 (2012), 2140 (2014), 2201 (2015), 2204 (2015), 2216 (2015), 2266 (2016), 2342 (2017), 2402 (2018), 2451 (2018) and 2452 (2019) and the statements of its President dated 15 February 2013 (document S/PRST/2013/3), 29 August 2014 (document S/PRST/2014/18), 22 March 2015 (document S/PRST/2015/8), 25 April 2016 (document S/PRST/2016/5), 15 June 2017 (document S/PRST/2017/7) and 15 March 2018 (document S/PRST/2018/5) concerning Yemen,

“Reaffirming its strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Yemen,

“Expressing concern at the ongoing political, security, economic and humanitarian challenges in Yemen, including the ongoing violence, and threats arising from the illicit transfer, destabilizing accumulation and misuse of weapons,

“Reiterating its call for all parties in Yemen to adhere to resolving their differences through dialogue and consultation, reject acts of violence to achieve political goals, and refrain from provocation,

“Reaffirming the need for all parties to comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law as applicable,

“Expressing its support for and commitment to the work of the Special Envoy for Yemen to the Secretary-General in support of the Yemeni transition process,

“Expressing its grave concern that areas of Yemen are under the control of Al‑Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula and about the negative impact of their presence, violent extremist ideology and actions on stability in Yemen and the region, including the devastating humanitarian impact on the civilian populations, expressing concern at the increasing presence and future potential growth of the Islamic State in Iraq and Levant (ISIL, also known as Da’esh) affiliates in Yemen, and reaffirming its resolve to address all aspects of the threat posed by Al‑Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, ISIL (Da’esh), and all other associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities,

“Recalling the listing of Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula and associated individuals on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List and stressing in this regard the need for robust implementation of the measures in paragraph 2 of resolution 2253 (2015) as a significant tool in combating terrorist activity in Yemen,

“Noting the critical importance of effective implementation of the sanctions regime imposed pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) and resolution 2216 (2015), including the key role that Member States from the region can play in this regard, and encouraging efforts to further enhance cooperation,

“Recalling the provisions of paragraph 14 of resolution 2216 (2015) imposing a targeted arms embargo,

“Gravely distressed by the continued deterioration of the devastating humanitarian situation in Yemen, expressing serious concern at all instances of hindrances to the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance, including limitations on the delivery of vital goods to the civilian population of Yemen,

“Emphasizing the necessity of discussion by the Committee established pursuant to paragraph 19 of resolution 2140 (2014) of the recommendations contained in the Panel of Experts reports,

“Determining that the situation in Yemen continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security,

“Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations,

“1. Reaffirms the need for the full and timely implementation of the political transition following the comprehensive National Dialogue Conference, in line with the Gulf Cooperation Council Initiative and Implementation Mechanism, and in accordance with resolutions 2014 (2011), 2051 (2012), 2140 (2014), 2201 (2015), 2204 (2015) 2216 (2015), 2266 (2016), 2451 (2018) and 2452 (2019), and with regard to the expectations of the Yemeni people;

“2. Decides to renew until 26 February 2020 the measures imposed by paragraphs 11 and 15 of resolution 2140 (2014), reaffirms the provisions of paragraphs 12, 13, 14 and 16 of resolution 2140 (2015), and further reaffirms the provisions of paragraphs 14 to 17 of resolution 2216 (2015);

_Designation Criteria _

“3. Reaffirms that the provisions of paragraphs 11 and 15 of resolution 2140 (2014) and paragraph 14 of resolution 2216 (2015) shall apply to individuals or entities designated by the Committee, or listed in the annex to resolution 2216 (2015) as engaging in or providing support for acts that threaten the peace, security or stability of Yemen;

“4. Reaffirms the designation criteria set out in paragraph 17 of resolution 2140 (2014) and paragraph 19 of resolution 2216 (2015);

Reporting

“5. Decides to extend until 28 March 2020 the mandate of the Panel of Experts as set out in paragraph 21 of resolution 2140 (2014), and paragraph 21 of resolution 2216 (2015), expresses its intention to review the mandate and take appropriate action regarding the further extension no later than 28 February 2020, and requests the Secretary-General to take the necessary administrative measures as expeditiously as possible to re-establish the Panel of Experts, in consultation with the Committee until 28 March 2020 drawing, as appropriate, on the expertise of the members of the Panel established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014);

“6. Requests the Panel of Experts to provide a mid-term update to the Committee no later than 28 July 2019, and a final report no later than 28 January 2020 to the Security Council, after discussion with the Committee;

“7. Directs the Panel to cooperate with other relevant expert groups established by the Security Council to support the work of its Sanctions Committees, in particular the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team established by resolution 1526 (2004) and extended by resolution 2368 (2017);

“8. Urges all parties and all Member States, as well as international, regional and subregional organizations to ensure cooperation with the Panel of Experts, and further urges all Member States involved to ensure the safety of the members of the Panel of Experts and unhindered access, in particular to persons, documents and sites, in order for the Panel of Experts to execute its mandate;

“9. Emphasizes the importance of holding consultations with concerned Member States, as may be necessary, in order to ensure full implementation of the measures set forth in this resolution;

“10. Calls upon all Member States which have not already done so to report to the Committee as soon as possible on the steps they have taken with a view to implementing effectively the measures imposed by paragraphs 11 and 15 of resolution 2140 (2014) and paragraph 14 of resolution 2216 (2015), and recalls in this regard that Member States undertaking cargo inspections pursuant to paragraph 15 of resolution 2216 (2015) are required to submit written reports to the Committee as set out in paragraph 17 of resolution 2216 (2015);

“11. Recalls the Informal Working Group on General Issues of Sanctions report (document S/2006/997) on best practices and methods, including paragraphs 21, 22 and 23 that discuss possible steps for clarifying methodological standards for monitoring mechanisms;

“12. Reaffirms its intention to keep the situation in Yemen under continuous review and its readiness to review the appropriateness of the measures contained in this resolution, including the strengthening, modification, suspension or lifting of the measures, as may be needed at any time in light of developments;

“13. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.”