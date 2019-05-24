24 May 2019

Security Council 2140 Committee Discusses Programme of Work for Panel of Experts

On 10 May 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) held informal consultations to meet with its Panel of Experts, whose mandate was extended to 28 March 2020 pursuant to resolution 2456 (2019).

During the informal consultations, the Panel of Experts presented its investigative priorities under the extended mandate, which include the following areas: allegations of violations of international humanitarian rights law and human rights law, including violence directed towards women, the use of children in conflict-related activities and issues surrounding food insecurity; follow-up on pending investigations of alleged violations of the targeted arms embargo, along with new investigations as they arise; and gathering of information on the war economy, as well as sources of revenue for listed individuals.

The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel.

In the course of the discussion, Committee members expressed their support for the agreements reached by the Government of Yemen and the Houthis in Stockholm (the Stockholm Agreement).

