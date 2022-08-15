Security Council 2140 Committee Briefed by Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict (SC/14999)

SC/14999

On 10 June, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) was briefed by Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba on the situation of children and armed conflict in Yemen, upon invitation by the Committee.

Ms. Gamba elaborated on the patterns and trends of grave violations against children in Yemen and on the action plans adopted by the parties. She also presented recommendations to the Committee.

She stressed the need to exert the utmost pressure on all parties to put an end to the violations against children in Yemen, to fully implement the conclusions of the Security Council Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict in Yemen, adopted in May 2022, and to ensure support, especially financing, to implement the conclusions and child protection activities and programmes.

The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and Ms. Gamba.