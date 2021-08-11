Security Council 2140 Committee Briefed by Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict

SC/14600

On 16 July 2021, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) was briefed by Special Representative of the Secretary‑General for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba on the situation of children and armed conflict in Yemen.

Ms. Gamba recalled that, with the adoption by the Security Council of resolution 2511 (2020), the 2140 sanctions regime now included explicit reference to the recruitment or use of children in armed conflict, and of sexual violence in armed conflict, as sanctionable acts. She expressed concern about the increase in the total number of grave violations in Yemen in 2020, compared to 2019. The most notable and worrying increase was observed in incidents of denial of humanitarian access, which had increased by one third, making Yemen the country with the highest number of denials of humanitarian access to children — an alarming statistic in a country designated by the United Nations as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. The number of verified abductions and sexual violence committed against children had also increased, despite the fact that the latter is known to be underreported.

The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and Ms. Gamba.

For information media. Not an official record.