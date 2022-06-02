Secretary-General's statement on extension of nationwide truce in Yemen

I welcome the agreement by the Government of Yemen and the Houthis to renew the truce in Yemen for an additional two months under the same terms as the original agreement.

Since the truce came into effect on 2 April 2022, Yemenis have experienced real and tangible benefits, including a significant reduction in violence and civilian casualties, an increase in fuel deliveries through Hudaydah port, and the resumption of international commercial flights from Sana’a for the first time in almost six years.

The truce has also enabled the parties to meet directly under UN auspices to commence negotiations for the reopening of roads in Taiz and other governorates and the implementation of nationwide military de-escalation mechanisms.

I strongly urge the parties to complete the full implementation of the terms of the truce without delay in order to uphold the interests of all Yemenis, who continue to suffer from one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

I thank my Special Envoy, Hans Grundberg, and his team for their tireless efforts and those of all regional and international actors, including the members of the Security Council, for their continued support to our collective efforts. Regional and international support will remain critical for the continuation and successful implementation of the truce.