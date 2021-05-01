Secretary General of HUMAN ACCESS: More than 380,000 people throughout Yemen’s governorates have benefited from Ramadan charity projects during the first ten days of Ramadan

In view of the difficult humanitarian conditions Yemen is going through as a result of the current conflicts, the significant increase in poverty rates and the increase in humanitarian needs throughout Yemen, and in light of the difficult global conditions that most countries of the world are witnessing against the Coronavirus, HUMAN ACCESS has implemented in partnership with many donors and supporters the Ramadan Charity Projects for 2021. These projects have contributed to alleviating the suffering of the displaced, poor and affected families and the families of orphans during the first ten days of Ramadan.

In a press statement, Dr. Abdulwase Alwasea, Secretary General of HUMAN ACCESS, stated that about (380,503) people representing (63,417) families benefited from the Ramadan charity projects provided by HUMAN ACCESS during the first ten days of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Alwasea explained that these services included the distribution of the food basket, breakfast for the fasting person, dates and meat for the displaced, the poor and the affected, and the families of orphans and individuals in various governorates and districts of the Republic.

Dr. Alwasea indicated that the HUMAN ACCESS has adopted the distribution in accordance with the requirements of public safety and precautionary and preventive measures to confront the Coronavirus.

He pointed to the importance of such projects in alleviating the suffering of the poor and needy during the days of the holy month, strengthening the bonds of love and brotherhood among members of society, and an embodiment of the principle of social and human solidarity.

The Secretary General also called on all humanitarian organizations, businessmen, donors and philanthropists to contribute to supporting Ramadan charitable projects, making more volunteer efforts and providing the necessary services in view of the increasing need, especially in light of the current conditions in Yemen.

Dr. Alwasea added that the HUMAN ACCESS is currently preparing to implement the Eid clothing and gift projects in the various governorates of the Republic, as 70,000 children and orphans are expected to benefit from these two projects.