13 Aug 2019

Secretary-General deeply concerned about violent clashes in Yemen, urges parties to end hostilities, resolve differences through dialogue

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 13 Aug 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19698

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the violent clashes in Aden over the past several days, including in the vicinity of the Presidential Palace and the international airport. He urges the parties to cease hostilities and to ensure compliance with international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

The Secretary-General calls on the parties to engage in an inclusive dialogue to resolve their differences and address the legitimate concerns of all Yemenis.

The Secretary-General emphasizes that the conflict in Yemen can only be resolved through a political solution.

For information media. Not an official record.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.