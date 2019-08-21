21 Aug 2019

Second round of oral cholera vaccine reaches nearly 400,000 people in Aden, Taiz and Al Dhale’e in Yemen

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 21 Aug 2019 View Original
© UNICEF/Yemen 2019/Mohammed
Children and people are attending Communication for Development activities
© UNICEF/Yemen 2019/Mohammed

SANA’A - 21 August 2019 — A six-day oral cholera vaccination campaign reached almost 400,000 people including almost 65,000 children under the age of five in Aden, Al Dhale’e and Taizz, where high numbers of suspected cholera and acute watery diarrhoea cases have been recorded.

The first few months of 2019 saw an increase of reported acute watery diarrhea cases in over 95 per cent of districts across Yemen. Between January and end of July 2019, there have been nearly 536,000 suspected cases and 773 associated deaths. Children under five represent one-quarter of all suspected cases.

The vaccination campaign, run by local health authorities, UNICEF and WHO was made possible thanks to GAVI, The Vaccine Alliance and to the World Bank’s ‘Emergency Health and Nutrition Project.’

“Amid the fighting in surrounding areas, over 800 health workers, brave men, and women, risked their lives to reach communities from cholera — these are the real heroes,” said Altaf Musani, WHO Representative in Yemen.

“Thanks to the extraordinary commitment and dedication of Yemen’s local health workforce, hundreds of thousands of people from these priority districts were reached with vaccination against cholera,” said Sara Beysolow Nyanti, UNICEF Country Representative in Yemen.

Since April 2017, cholera and acute watery diarrhoea epidemic in Yemen has caused an estimated 2 million suspected cases and 3,500 associated deaths. Almost one third have been in children under 5, including 711 associated deaths. The outbreak in Yemen remains the largest cholera in the world.

Health partners throughout Yemen joined forces to control and prevent any future cholera outbreaks. UNICEF and WHO are working closely with the relevant health authorities and other humanitarian partners to respond.

Kamal Al-Wazizah
UNICEF Yemen
Tel: +967 712 223 068

Email:kalwazizah@unicef.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.