Second attack on Al Thawra Hospital in 10 days threatens health services for hundreds of thousands of people in Taizz City

Sana’a, 18 March 2020 – Preliminary reports indicate that on 13 March missiles hit two buildings at Al-Thawra General Hospital, which serves hundreds of thousands of Yemenis in Taizz City.

"It’s appalling that attacks on hospitals and health facilities are occurring,” said Ms. Lise Grande, Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen. “This is the second attack on Al-Thawra Hospital in less than ten days.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) and health partners have documented 142 attacks on hospitals and other medical facilities across Yemen since the beginning of the war in 2015. Less than 50 per cent of health facilities across Yemen are currently functioning at capacity and those that are operational lack specialists, equipment and medicines.

“All people have a basic right to health care,” said Ms. Grande. “There is no justification for ever taking this away.”

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis with nearly 80 per cent of the population in need of some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Ten million people are a step away from famine and 7 million people are malnourished.