30 Dec 2019

SDRPY Mission in Aden Advances Riyadh Agreement Development Track

Report
from Government of Saudi Arabia
Published on 30 Dec 2019

ADEN, Yemen / 30 December 2019 – A Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) delegation arrived today in the temporary Yemeni capital of Aden on a six-day mission to set priorities for development and reconstruction projects that serve the province and surrounding areas, and in line with the Riyadh Agreement.

The head of the delegation, Projects and Studies Director Eng. Hasan M. Alattas, confirmed in a press statement on arrival at Aden International Airport that the SDRPY delegation’s mission was to identify urgent development needs in Aden and nearby areas.

He added that this visit would include public sectors such as education, health, water, electricity and all necessary urgent services for Aden, noting at the same time that the program delegation was assessing the engineering and technical needs of Aden Airport and Aden General Hospital, which is receiving support from the Kingdom through the Saudi Development Fund under SDRPY supervision of construction and preparation, and which will open in the next few days.

Over a period of 6 days, the SDRPY delegation will meet with several government and service agency officials, civil and development community organizations, and the private sector in the province, in addition to conducting field trips and workshops with the Yemeni side as a continuation of a series of workshops held at SDRPY headquarters after the announcement of the Riyadh Agreement, with Yemeni Prime Minister Dr. Maeen AbdulMalek Saeed in attendance. The delegation will work on completing the process of monitoring urgent needs in numerous major sectors, both in Aden and other Yemeni provinces.

The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen seeks through the implementation of projects to assist the Government of Yemen in achieving comprehensive and sustainable development, including the provision of basic services, improvement of infrastructure, creation of direct and indirect job opportunities, and improvement of daily living standards for the Yemeni people.

This is in line with the Riyadh Agreement, and several meetings and discussions between SDRPY personnel and officials from the province of Aden have taken place over the past few weeks in furtherance of this agreement. Missions have included a SDRPY technical mission to Aden to assess, study, rehabilitate and improve Aden International Airport and determine the necessary technical and construction needs for the airport.

The team’s recent visit to Aden Airport included an evaluation of the airport buildings, facilities and runway, as well as an evaluation of the status of lighting and equipment on the runway, and inspection of current navigation devices and departure and arrival halls.

Mutual visits between SDRPY and provincial officials have also included a meeting of SDRPY Supervisor Ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jabir, University of Aden Rector Dr. Alkhadhar Nasser, and University Projects Unit Director Dr. Abu Bakr Barahim at the program’s headquarters in Riyadh, to discuss the development needs of the University of Aden.

