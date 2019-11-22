Scores of civilians killed and wounded in Sa'ada Governorate [EN/AR]

Sana’a, 22 November 2019 - Preliminary field reports indicate that ten civilians have reportedly been killed and a further 18 injured, including a child, in a shelling attack on Al-Raqw market in Monabbih District in Sa'ada on 20 November.

“We share our deepest condolences with the families of the killed and injured,” said Ms. Lise Grande, Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen.

“Every death, every injury caused by this conflict is a tragedy,” said Ms. Grande. "What is happening in Yemen doesn't make sense. The fighting needs to end, and end now.”

Humanitarian partners in Monabbih District are supporting the Al Jumhori and Al Talh hospitals to assist the injured. Help is also being provided to the local communities affected by the attack.

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis with nearly 80 per cent of the population in need of some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Ten million people are a step away from famine and starvation and 7 million people are malnourished.

The 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) requires US$4.2 billion to assist more than 20 million Yemenis including 10 million people who rely entirely on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs every month. As of today, the YHRP is 71 per cent funded.