Savings and Solidarity in Crisis: Lessons and experiences from CARE’s VSLA in Emergencies pilots

Executive Summary

“There was an accident in the community. It was very serious and the VSLAs wanted to support even though it affected people not in the VSLA group. They wanted to feel like their association could provide something for the wider community not just themselves”

(Programme Team Member, CARE Yemen)

Globally an estimated 1.1 billion women, nearly one in three, are excluded from the formal financial system1 . This is particularly true in humanitarian crises. When crisis hits, formal financial institutions can find it difficult to operate and people living in emergencies are often seen as too high risk, too isolated, and too poor to engage with financial services.

And yet people living in humanitarian crises are some of the most in need of financial services. They often live in contexts where the state apparatus is under strain or not functioning at all, and employment opportunities are few and unstable. People in emergencies are frequently engaging in a delicate balancing act: managing short-term cash flow, a need to address income shocks, and a desire for longer term resilience.

In 2020, an estimated 243.8 million people living in 75 countries were assessed to be in need of humanitarian assistance. The need for effective support to these communities is evident and considerable. And yet, sectoral knowledge on how to expand access to financial inclusion within emergency settings is under-developed, as noted by the Consultative Group to Assist the Poor (CGAP): “Further evidence is needed to better understand the demand for and use of financial services by different segments of populations affected by crises. Improved evidence around specific products that have high potential in crisis environments is also needed.”