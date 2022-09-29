Saving lives by alleviating suffering

For five years the war in Yemen constituted a harsh turning point in the Yemenis’ lives, especially for families that were completely affected by the conflict and had displaced. The conflict caused the displacement of thousands of families from their homes and lost their source of daily income.

Also, children were deprived from living a normal childhood and getting proper education, and some groups of society were exposed to violence and instability. As a result, most of the families have been displaced from the places of conflict to other less harmful places to feel little security and dignity.

These families have had the greatest burden of bearing the suffering of displacement.

Sama Stadium in Sama district- Taiz governorate, is one of the sites that hosted the displaced, and it was designated as a site to host the displaced in April 2017. About 50 displaced families and 303 individuals live in the site, all of whom are from the most vulnerable families. The site’s residents suffer from extreme shortage of most services, including health, WASH, foodstuffs, education, and security.

During this year, the suffering of the displaced in Sama Stadium increased. Where the rains caused environmental disasters, deaths and destruction of housing. Rains had the most negative effect in destroying the building on the site, where the belongings of the displaced were damaged. In addition, suffering from darkness due to the severe lack of lighting, which facilitates theft in the camps. This has caused the lack of comfort and safety. Moreover, the displaced were facing environmental disasters that led to the spread of epidemics and diseases due to the lack of bathrooms maintenance for a long time.

Accordingly, these problems caused a large gap in the shelter sector inside the site, which necessitated the intervention of the CCCM project team of the Yemen Family Care Association (YFCA) in a partnership with the Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF). From the first moment effective interventions in all directions were occurred, as we made several field visits to the sites to carry out the monthly awareness sessions, survey and evaluation by using the rapid evaluation form to carry out the maintenance process.

After the evaluation of the site was completed, three main effective interventions took place.

First, casting ceiling and installing a door of an existing building, in which 7 families live, to protect them from rains and environmental disasters. Secondly, installing integrated solar-powered lights to illuminate the camps in the Sama Stadium, which had a major role in alleviating the complete darkness of areas which had not lighting. Finally, carrying out maintenance work for the bathrooms, such as digging cesspits, changing the destroyed faucets, valves, plastic connections, bidet bases, bathrooms’ faucets, and washbasins’ faucets. These interventions led to solve many problems faced by the residents of the area, providing them with decent lives that makes them feel safe, healthy, and comfortable.