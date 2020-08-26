Saving Children's Lives from Malnutrition: Success Story

80% of the population in Yemen in need of humanitarian assistance and protection. Moreover, nearly two million children in Yemen are currently suffering from acute malnutrition, including 360,000 children under the age of five who are suffering from acute malnutrition, and they need immediate treatment to survive. Therefore, BFD (Building Foundation for Development) and other implementing partners are working to provide emergency response services to help the affected people feel better.

Due to the massive issues of transportation and the difficult condition, Fayzah parents could not able to go to hospitals seeking treatment and medicines. BFD funded by YHF deployed mobile teams in Khab wa Sha’af in Al Jawf governorate to detect and manage the increase of malnutrition rate. During their work, they found a 59-month –old girl, named Fayzah at her home suffering from severe acute malnutrition. They screened her and found that her weight is 10 kg and MUAC is 10.5 cm. Her body was skinny and pale. The mobile team admitted Fayzah into SAM program to receive proper treatment. After recovering from SAM, they admitted her into MAM program to be followed up until fully recovered. Three months later, Fayzah was discharged from SAM and MAM programs with a weight of 14 kg and MUAC of 13 cm.

Mobile medical teams are playing a key role to save the life of many children like Fayzah. “It is my pleasure to thank the mobile team supported by BFD for their great work to alleviate the suffering of many children and mothers”, Fayzah mother said.

Finally, BFD continued to deploy mobile medical teams and community health volunteers to ensure that the services of this program reach all children and their families, especially those who live in remote areas.