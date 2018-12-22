Save the Children Statement on New UN Security Council Resolution on Yemen

Media Contact: Media@savechildren.org

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (Dec. 22, 2018) — Following the United Nations Security Council’s resolution yesterday on Yemen, Tamer Kirolos, Save the Children’s Yemen Country Director, said:

“Yesterday’s adoption of a new UN Security Council resolution on Yemen, is a welcome step towards addressing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, solidifying the agreements made in Stockholm including a critical ceasefire of the Port city of Hodeidah, which came into force this Tuesday.

To ensure more lives are not lost, with some 85,000 children estimated to have already died from extreme hunger and disease, the UN Security Council needs to guarantee that the five humanitarian steps defined by the UN to avoid a full-blown famine in the country, are implemented without delay and parties comply at all times with international law, as called for in this resolution.

However, the job of the Security Council is by no means done. The final text fell short in recognizing the sheer scale of the humanitarian crisis and to call for investigations into alleged violations of international humanitarian law in Yemen.

Council members need to put politics aside in the new year and be ready to take further action to support the political process and address the humanitarian situation on the ground. The lives of thousands of Yemeni children remain at stake.”

DONATE TO YEMEN

Save the Children gives children in the United States and around the world a healthy start, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We invest in childhood — every day, in times of crisis and for our future. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.