22 Dec 2018

Save the Children Statement on New UN Security Council Resolution on Yemen

Report
from Save the Children
Published on 22 Dec 2018 View Original

Media Contact: Media@savechildren.org

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (Dec. 22, 2018) — Following the United Nations Security Council’s resolution yesterday on Yemen, Tamer Kirolos, Save the Children’s Yemen Country Director, said:

“Yesterday’s adoption of a new UN Security Council resolution on Yemen, is a welcome step towards addressing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, solidifying the agreements made in Stockholm including a critical ceasefire of the Port city of Hodeidah, which came into force this Tuesday.

To ensure more lives are not lost, with some 85,000 children estimated to have already died from extreme hunger and disease, the UN Security Council needs to guarantee that the five humanitarian steps defined by the UN to avoid a full-blown famine in the country, are implemented without delay and parties comply at all times with international law, as called for in this resolution.

However, the job of the Security Council is by no means done. The final text fell short in recognizing the sheer scale of the humanitarian crisis and to call for investigations into alleged violations of international humanitarian law in Yemen.

Council members need to put politics aside in the new year and be ready to take further action to support the political process and address the humanitarian situation on the ground. The lives of thousands of Yemeni children remain at stake.”

DONATE TO YEMEN

Save the Children gives children in the United States and around the world a healthy start, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We invest in childhood — every day, in times of crisis and for our future. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.