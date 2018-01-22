22 Jan 2018

Saudi-led coalition to give $1.5 bln in Yemen aid, expand port capacity

Yemen is the world's worst humanitarian crisis, where 8.3 million people are entirely dependent on external food aid.

  • Yemen is the world's worst humanitarian crisis, says U.N.

  • Three-year civil war has pushed country to brink of famine

  • Riyadh faces mounting criticism over conflict's civilian toll

By Stephen Kalin

RIYADH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia said on Monday it would commit $1.5 billion in new humanitarian aid for Yemen where it is supporting the internationally recognised government against Iran-aligned Houthis in a three-year-old civil war.

