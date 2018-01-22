Saudi-led coalition to give $1.5 bln in Yemen aid, expand port capacity
Yemen is the world's worst humanitarian crisis, where 8.3 million people are entirely dependent on external food aid.
Three-year civil war has pushed country to brink of famine
Riyadh faces mounting criticism over conflict's civilian toll
By Stephen Kalin
RIYADH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia said on Monday it would commit $1.5 billion in new humanitarian aid for Yemen where it is supporting the internationally recognised government against Iran-aligned Houthis in a three-year-old civil war.
