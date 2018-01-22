Saudi-led coalition to give $1.5 bln in Yemen aid, expand port capacity

Yemen is the world's worst humanitarian crisis, where 8.3 million people are entirely dependent on external food aid.

Yemen is the world's worst humanitarian crisis, says U.N.

Three-year civil war has pushed country to brink of famine

Riyadh faces mounting criticism over conflict's civilian toll

By Stephen Kalin

RIYADH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia said on Monday it would commit $1.5 billion in new humanitarian aid for Yemen where it is supporting the internationally recognised government against Iran-aligned Houthis in a three-year-old civil war.

