Saudi King Orders a 200 Million USD Emergency Grant to Yemen’s Central Bank

His Royal Highness King Salman bin Abdulaziz approved a request from Yemen’s President, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, to provide an urgent 200 million USD grant to Yemen’s central bank in Aden in an effort to stabilise the nation’s economy and increase the value of the Yemeni rial.

This is in addition to previous deposits amounting to $3 billion in the central bank of Yemen, the grant will help ease the economic burden on the Yemeni people.

The Kingdom reiterates its commitment to support the Yemeni government’s efforts to restore security and stability to the country, and help ease the economic burden of the Yemeni people.

END

Media Contact

For any queries, please contact:

The Center for International Communication, Ministry of Media, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia;

Telephone: +966 54 809 0182​