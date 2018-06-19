Saudi extends relief aid to Hodeidah displaced people

Riyadh, June 19 (BNA): King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center continued to distribute food baskets to needy families in the camps of displaced persons in Al-Khawkhah District and Hays District in Hodeidah Governorate, benefiting 720 individuals of the total allocation of 22,273 food baskets for the Governorate.

The distribution comes within the framework of humanitarian projects being provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Center, for the Yemeni people, which have so far reached 262 projects.

AHN