Saudi Development and Reconstruction Programme for Yemen, Alwaleed Philanthropies and UN-Habitat set to rehabilitate 600 houses for low income families in Yemen

Riyadh/Nairobi, 12 January 2021 - Over 4,000 people are set to benefit from a new project developed by the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Programme for Yemen (SDRPY), Alwaleed Philanthropies (AP) and UN-Habitat to rehabilitate 600 houses for low-income families in the Yemeni city of Aden.

The virtual signing ceremony took place today for the “Adequate Housing Project” which will also support 200 unemployed youth with vocational training. Some 1600 new jobs will be created during the implementation period in coordination with the Yemeni Government and local authorities, and in cooperation with civil society organizations.

The houses will be constructed using traditional building techniques that are environmentally friendly, using locally available materials. The project will also stimulate social integration and cohesion by bringing together housing sector employees and community leaders to follow up on the implementation progress

The General Supervisor of SDRPY, Ambassador Muhammad bin Saeed Al Jaber stated: “The projects (Adequate Housing and Building the Future for Yemeni Youth) are development initiatives and are part of ongoing work SDRPY seek to do, following the directives of His Majesty King Salman Al Saud and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to support development and stability In Yemen, these projects will contribute to creating job opportunities and achieving economic recovery in Yemen"

Alwaleed Philanthropies Secretary General, Her Highness Princess Lamia Bint Majid Al Saud, stated: “Adequate housing and proper job opportunities are vital in economic, social, and civil development. If addressed properly, many benefits can be reaped, which in their role will contribute to the growth of job opportunities and the stability of governmental and local administration, and will reduce the need for interference by other parties in times of crisis.”

She expressed her happiness in cooperation with SDRPY, which shares with AP the basic values ​​and ethics to bring about positive real change within societies.”

His Excellency the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation in Yemen, Dr. Wa'ed Batheeb, on behalf of the Yemeni government, appreciated the Programmes’ efforts in implementing these projects, stressing that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has proven to be an active partner that cooperates with Yemen in all circumstances, as its programmes and initiatives contribute to transforming the relief phase to be a driving force for the development process.

UN-Habitat Executive Director, Ms. Maimunah Mohd Sharif, stated: “This new significant contribution and partnership with the Saudi Development, Reconstruction Program for Yemen together with Alwaleed Philanthropies will enhance the engagement of UN-Habitat in Yemen and enable us to help and support vulnerable people in Aden, through the rehabilitation of more than 600 houses.”