30 Jan 2019

Saudi Arabia: ICRC facilitates repatriation of seven Yemenis from Riyadh to Sana’a

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 30 Jan 2019 View Original

Kuwait (ICRC) - Acting as a neutral humanitarian intermediary, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) today facilitated the safe return of seven sick and injured Yemeni nationals from Saudi Arabia to Yemen. This follows the repatriation yesterday of a Saudi national from Sana'a to Riyadh.

The ICRC team left Riyadh to land in Khamis Mshait in Asir to meet the men. The team's doctor assessed their health conditions and needs. The seven Yemeni nationals were then transported directly from Khamis Mshait to Sana'a in the ICRC plane.

The ICRC was not involved in any negotiations that preceded this release. "Our role has focused on facilitating the release and transport", said Yahia Alibi, Head of the ICRC Regional delegation in Kuwait. "We are delighted these persons will soon be home".

The Mission in Saudi Arabia has been working with the authorities, the Joint Force Command and the Saudi Red Crescent Authority to ensure the success of the operation. "The ICRC commends the excellent cooperation of the authorities", added Yahia Alibi.

"We stand ready to act as a neutral intermediary so that thousands more affected by this conflict can return to their families", he concluded.

For more information, please call:

ICRC Kuwait: +965 9664 60 40
ICRC Yemen: ‎+967 736071967 or 967711944343
ICRC Beirut: ‎+961 3138 353

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.