14 Jun 2018

Saudi Arabia and UAE launch comprehensive five-point relief plan to ensure safety of Yemeni civilians

Report
from Government of Saudi Arabia
Published on 13 Jun 2018

RIYADH, June 13 – Saudi Arabia and the UAE have announced on Wednesday a comprehensive, multi-faceted plan for the protection of civilians in Hodeidah and surrounding areas. The five-point plan, which aims to safeguard and intensify the flow of humanitarian aid into the port of Hodeidah, will be underpinned by the continued support in Yemen of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and the UAE Red Crescent.

The joint plan sets out the following guarantees for the protection of civilians in the province:

· Establishment of a continuous shipping lane from Jazan (Saudi Arabia) and Abu Dhabi (UAE) to Hodeidah, allowing for the preservation of shipping deliveries of food, medical and oil supplies.

· Distribution of urgently-needed food supplies by teams on the ground.

· Additional provisions for hospitals through the allocation of medical supplies, equipment and experienced staff.

· Sustained operation of electrical stations to ensure unbroken supply needed for citizens, hospitals and the port.

· Ongoing economic support to preserve trade and business in Hodeidah.

Commenting on the launch of the plan, Dr Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, Supervisor General of KSRelief, said: “We are committed to doing everything possible to preserve the safety of those in and around the port of Hodeidah. KSRelief is working around the clock, coordinating with partner agencies on the ground in the province to ensure that aid continues to flow freely and efficiently. We are taking all measures possible to intensify the supply of humanitarian provisions to the people of Yemen and will continue to do all we can to make sure help reaches those who need it.”

Ends

Notes to editors on KSRelief

· Since its inception in 2015, KSRelief has provided humanitarian and development aid of over a billion US dollars to more than 40 countries

· This aid has been channeled into its wider program of rebuilding lives through reactivating communities affected by disaster

· Through collaboration with international, regional and local partners it has delivered assistance to millions of beneficiaries worldwide

Media Contact

For any queries, please contact:
The Center for International Communication, Ministry of Culture and Information, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia;
Telephone: +966 59 545 5467
Email: cic@moci.gov.sa
Twitter: @CICSaudi

