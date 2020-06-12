The Saudi Aid Platform – Technology to Track Foreign Contributions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA (12 June 2020) – The King Salman Centre for Aid and Humanitarian Relief (KSrelief) is relaunching the Saudi Aid Platform. Due to the multiplicity of Saudi donor entities, this platform has become an imperative and effective tool for collecting, coordinating and documenting statistics on international assistance provided by the Kingdom to countries and people in need around the world.

The Saudi Aid Platform highlights the size and type of assistance provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud inaugurated the platform in February 2018 at the 1st Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.

KSrelief devised and implemented methods for registering humanitarian, development and philanthropic projects and contributions; these were based on international standards of registration and documentation approved by the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the United Nations’ Financial Tracking Service (UNFTS) and the International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI).

Coordination was made with the donor entities within Saudi Arabia who were trained to inventory aid data and classify it to register the data on the platform. The aid data has been tracked from the period of the establishment of the Kingdom until now. The platform provided each donor entity with an online account to register the aid, and its use is encouraged for those who wishes to see all the Saudi aid data transparently.

The platform is divided into three categories: humanitarian, development and philanthropic projects, contributions to international organizations and bodies, and visitors’ services (refugees living inside the Kingdom).

The total aid registered on the Saudi Aid Platform since 1975 has reached SAR 175.64 billion (USD 46.83 billion). The number of registered humanitarian, development and philanthropic projects amounted to 3,701 projects in 156 countries around the world – a total of SAR 116.06 billion (USD 30.94 billion).

The Kingdom's financial contributions to UN agencies, international organizations, and regional development, humanitarian and philanthropic funds were also tracked, with 524 financial contributions amounting to SAR 8.10 billion (USD 2.16 billion).

The contributions were distributed among several sectors: budget and general program funding, development organizations and bodies, emergency humanitarian and relief assistance for UN agencies and international organizations, and the philanthropic and social work of international and regional bodies.

Services to visitors (refugees) that provide free health and education amounted to SAR 54.5 billion (USD 13.73 billion). The visitors are from Yemen, Syria and Myanmar.

KSrelief has created a platform for refugees, IDPs and visitors to highlight the type and size of the assistance provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The assistance provided to the refugees, IDPs and visitors amounted to SAR 51.5 billion (USD 13.73 billion).

The largest recipient countries are Yemen (USD 16.92 billion) with 665 projects and services for Yemeni visitors. This is followed by Syria (USD 6.16 billion) with 276 projects and services for Syrian visitors, and finally Egypt (USD 2.26 billion) with 52 projects.