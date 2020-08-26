Salma Got Recovered After a Traffic Accident: Success Story

Traffic accidents expanded so greatly and have become a routine in daily life, and it is a painful matter that ends the lives of many people. Traffic accidents always happen, and no one can reduce the risk of them. However, the cooperation between local foundations and international society organizations with their health relief interventions and support have contributed greatly to mitigating the consequences and harms of these accidents.

An example happened in Al Hazm District, Al Jawf Gov, where a five-year-old girl, (Salma Hassan Abdullah), was hit by a car while she was playing with her friends. She was injured as a result of that traffic accident, in which she was directly admitted to the General Hospital in Al Hazm, which is supported by Building Foundation for Development (BFD), and funded by Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF). Salma was suffering from severe abdominal pain, a state of shock due to what she was exposed to. Luckily, medical actions were taken to a revival where she was sent into the intensive care unit (ICU) to be observed and complete the necessary examinations. After doing a CT scan, it was found that there was a hepatic rupture. The poor sick child was entered directly into the operating room (OP), and the operation was succeeded.

Salma has recovered, and her condition improved greatly. Furthermore, her medical condition is continuously followed by the specialist in every visit with her mother. Salma's recovery brings back the comfort and happiness to the family as her mother expressed her happiness by saying, " I did not believe that my little daughter would live again, and the doctor told me he will do his best, and that made me feel comfortable." Just as Salma's father expressed his gratitude and thanks to the medical team saying " My daughter comes back to life again, thank you very much."