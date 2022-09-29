Safe water saves lives

Razzaz Abdo Ibrahim Khamis, one of many displaced people in Western Sahda camp B, is the head of a family that consists of 16 members; six men, four women, three boys and three girls. Like all IDPs, and due to the existing conflict, Razzaz and his family live in hard conditions, as they have struggled to provide basic needs such as food and water.

Western Sahda camp B is located in Sahda area - south of Qataba and next to many other IDP camps.

The camp’s condition is substandard. The inhibitors are suffering from a lack of basic services provisions, such as lack of food and water provision. Besides, the camp is located far away from all the water sources in the area, no governmental water project reached the camp, and the residents cannot afford the high price of water. Regarding this situation, they have no way but to wait for the humanitarian assistance provided by the humanitarian organizations or philanthropists.