12 Dec 2019

A safe space provides a lifeline for Amal

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 12 Dec 2019 View Original
© UNFPA
The shop inside the Safe Space in Ibb City where women can sell their handmade items.
© UNFPA

by Frances Smith in Yemen

Three years ago, when an air strike destroyed their home, Amal,* her husband and their five children fled their village, Haradh, in Yemen’s Hajjah Governorate.

Traumatized, the family set up home in Ibb City, more than 300 kilometres away from their village in a one-room shop, where they work, cook, eat and sleep. The air strike had killed Amal’s parents and most of her siblings, and seriously injured one of her sons, who now walks with crutches.

A safe space is now helping Amal to not only recover from the trauma but to regain her dignity.

The Safe Space for Women and Girls, run by the Yemen Women Union (YMU) and supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), provides vocational training as well as counselling, women’s protection services and awareness-raising sessions on health issues.

Read the full story on United Nations OCHA

