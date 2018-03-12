12 Mar 2018

RMMS Mixed Migration Monthly Summary: East Africa and Yemen (January 2018)

Report
from Danish Refugee Council, Regional Mixed Migration Secretariat
Published on 31 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.98 MB)

Regional Mixed Migration Secretariat (RMMS ) summary for January 2018 covering mixed migration events, trends and data for Djibouti, Eritrea, South Sudan, Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Somalia / Somaliland and Yemen.

Country Profiles

Djibouti

Refugees & asylum seekers:
According to UNHCR , Djibouti had approximately 26,915 refugees and asylum seekers by the end of December 2017 most of whom were from Somalia and Ethiopia. A majority of these have settled at Ali Addeh camp with the camp holding 15,836 refugees and asylum seekers repre-senting 59% of total refugee and asylum seeker population in the country.

Policy dialogue:

In January, the government of Djibouti undertook awareness - raising exercises in the country aimed at sensitizing various actors on the rights of the refugees under the new Refugee Law that came into effect in December 2017. Actors targeted during this awareness raising session include private sector businesses, host communities and refugees alike, as well as relevant line ministries. Similarly, the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training signed an agreement with the Lutheran World Federation (LWF) to enable LWF continue supporting edu-cational programs therefore allowing for a smooth transition to the Ministry after the end of the current school year. With regards to refugee health, the Ministry of Health and UNHCR signed an agreement for the inclusion of refugees in national health systems.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.