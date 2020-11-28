Restoring Solid Waste Management in Hadramaut

New garbage collection trucks delivered in southern port-city of Mukalla to help ensure improved hygiene for Yemenis.

Mukalla, Yemen: 24 November 2020 – The Government of Japan continues to support the solid waste management in Yemen through the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) Crisis Support for Solid Waste, Water Supply and Sewage Institutions in Aden and Mukalla Cities Project to improve the environmental and health conditions of the Yemenis.

Today, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) provided the Cleaning and Improvement Fund (CIF) in Mukalla with 12 new garbage collection trucks. Maintenance of 13 existing vehicles that are currently not functioning will also begin to ensure a fully operational fleet of trucks.

“Solid waste management is an essential service in any society. It is necessary for reducing and eliminating the adverse impacts of waste materials on human health and the environment to support economic development and superior quality of life,” explained Faraj Al Bahsani, Governor of Hadramout.

Mr. Fahmi bin Shbraq, Director of the Cleaning and Improvement Fund in Mukalla, described the current situation: “The available fleet - including compactors and trucks - can only cover 40 per cent of Mukalla City’s daily production of solid waste. The need for maintenance increases the gap and pushes us to conduct cleaning campaigns using shovels and tractors every two-to-three weeks." He went on to note that "The new garbage trucks will enable us to deal with most of the 500 tons of waste produced per day, as well as reduce the pressure on staff and resources.”

This activity comes within a wider package of support from UNDP to the Cleaning Funds in both Mukalla and Aden through UNDP's Crisis Support for Solid Waste, Water Supply and Sewage Institutions Project. With generous funding from the Government of Japan, Yemenis will enjoy cleaner streets and reduced risk of disease from the build-up of waste.

“The on-going conflict has affected the institutional capacity and resources of local authorities. This support is reflective of our commitment to build forward better,” says Mr. Auke Lootsma, UNDP Resident Representative in Yemen. “These vehicles are critically important to maintain sanitary and hygienic conditions in the coastal districts of Hadramout, host to thousands of internally-displaced people. The trucks will serve more than 300,000 people in Mukalla.”

In Mukalla, 60 per cent of the city’s solid waste management assets were damaged or destroyed as a result of the on-going war. Capacity to collect waste has been significantly impacted, with only 40 per cent of all waste transported to disposal sites by a few rented or poorly-functioning vehicles.

UNDP’s Crisis Support for Solid Waste, Water Supply and Sewage Institutions in Aden and Mukalla Cities Project* focuses on local capacity building and the rehabilitation of infrastructure to reduce water-related diseases; contribute to a stronger economy by increasing productivity; and, contribute to stability by allowing communities to enjoy the benefits of peace. Support includes the rehabilitation of facilities, maintenance of vehicles, replacement of malfunctioning sewerage pumps, provision of essential office furniture, training of staff and development of financial plans.*

