Resourcing Families for Better Nutrition Projects in Humanitarian Settings: A case study from Yemen

The case study series on Resourcing Families for Better Nutrition in humanitarian settings

This case study is one of a series of three. They were produced by Save the Children UK within the cross‑country learning initiative on 'Resourcing Families for Better Nutrition (RF4BN) in humanitarian settings', implemented in 2021 and 2022 in Afghanistan, South Sudan and Yemen.

The three case studies were among the deliverables intended to document learning from the RF4BN projects. Their findings complement those from the Post-Distribution Monitoring (PDM), the baseline--endline surveys, and the cross-country learning calls. Together, they feed into a Cross-country Learning Report, which is a cross-country synthesis of all the learning harnessed through this initiative.

Compared with the PDM and baseline-endline surveys, the case studies provide more textured and specific information about potential good practices and pitfalls in the use of the RF4BN common approach in humanitarian settings. By building on the lessons from Afghanistan, South Sudan and Yemen, other Country Offices will be better prepared to successfully respond to similar challenges should they arise.

Primary intended users of the case studies include Nutrition, Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL), Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA), and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) specialists at the country, regional and the global level, as well as relevant Project Managers/Directors. In the country offices, the case studies will offer food for thought to Directors of Programme Development and Quality (PDQs) and Programme Operations when organising, steering, and overseeing the work of their teams.

The case studies will be shared as resources and may be used for discussion within Save the Children's Silver Course on Nourishing the Youngest (NtY) -- RF4BN, and within relevant Communities of Practice.

Finally, findings could potentially feed into future reviews of the RF4BN Common Approach to ensure that the guidance and tools reflect ongoing learning in humanitarian settings.

