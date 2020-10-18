Republic of Yemen: Shelter/NFIs Fact Sheet, September 2020

Needs Analysis

• The rainy season has been very intense this year and resulted in heavy rainfall and floods that principally affected lower-elevation areas of Yemen. Until September 2020, an estimated 62,508 families have been affected across the country.

• The fast-approaching winter season is expected to be harsh for more than half a million vulnerable people with acute needs, exposed to low temperatures, and unable to prepare adequately for the season.

Response

• Despite the current operational constraints, Shelter Cluster assisted nearly 0.35 million IDPs, returnees, and vulnerable host community members during the third quarter of 2020.

• In response to needs resulted from the rainy season, Shelter Cluster reached 25,653 families with 17,245 NFIs and 14,655 Emergency Shelter Kits, which represent 41% of reported needs up to the end of September. Needs assessments are still ongoing.

• Shelter Cluster developed and released the Winterization Recommendations with a total requirement of US$14.3m to address acute needs. The assistance includes a) Distribution of Personal insulation (winter clothing and blankets); b) Heating devices/fuel; c) Shelter insulation.

• In-line with the setting up of a common pipeline and the optimization of sourcing shelter materials and Non-Food Items (NFI) for Yemen, Shelter Cluster developed a replenishment plan that aims to an optimal level of goods incountry based on a consolidation of needs. Items have been disaggregated in international procurement (coming mainly from Global stockpile) and national procurement.

• In partnership with REACH-Impact Initiatives, Shelter Cluster conducted a though analysis and mapping to classify each sectoral activity according to their relevancy to three lenses organized according to key thematic a) Districts impacted by violence b) Climate & natural disasters c) Long-term solutions. The results will inform the strategic planning and ensure a relevant response for each type of crisis more flexibly and efficiently. A dedicated document soon to be published.

Gaps/Challenges

• Extremely low funding coupled by alarmingly low stock levels of Shelter and Non-Food Items depleted by extreme floods of July and August implying negative consequences and delays on the response to urgent needs.

• Fuel shortages continue to negatively impact the transportation of goods and commodities prices in the local markets.