Republic of Yemen: Shelter/NFIs Fact Sheet, September 2019

NEEDS ANALYSIS

• The fighting escalated in Aden resulted in immediate access constraints for the affected population as well as for humanitarian actors. Critical infrastructure such as roads connecting Aden to other southern governorates and to the north of the country, Aden’s port and airport were affected by physical damage and administrative constraints imposed by the parties to the conflict.

• Since mid-September 2019, Yemen is facing acute fuel shortages. Such shortages and soaring prices have a direct impact on access and availability of humanitarian assistance and indirect impact on affordability of commodities. A continuation could push Yemen to a further catastrophic humanitarian situation.

RESPONSE

• As part of the Cluster efforts on addressing persisting needs during the third quarter of 2019, 264,000 people has been assisted with essential NFI kits, 32,000 assisted with Emergency Shelter Kits, 2,800 living in damaged houses supported with rehabilitation cash grant, 75,000 assisted with cash assistance for rental subsidies, 2,100 people supported with cash assistance to reconstruct their damaged and 3800 people assisted with the construction or rehabilitation of transitional shelters.

GAPS / CHALLENGES

• Significant funding shortfall remains a major and outstanding challenge in the Shelter and NFI response.

• Lack of sufficient prepositioned NFIs and Emergency Shelter supplies nationwide affecting the ability of the Cluster to provide timely response.

• Limited partner’s capacity on the ground to implement Shelter/NFI activities particularly cash programming.

• Fuel shortages have a direct impact on Cluster’s partners activities.