15 Jul 2019

Republic of Yemen: Shelter/NFIs Fact Sheet, June 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, Shelter Cluster
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (372.11 KB)

NEEDS ANALYSIS

  • The conflict in Yemen is estimated to have brought the internal displacement of approximately 280,000 people during the first half of 2019 dispersed across 22 governorates mainly in Hajjah, AlDhale’e and AlHudaydah Governorates, a vast majority of whom live within host communities, placing strain on limited resources during an ongoing conflict.

  • Heavy rains and flooding from the end of May affected close to 70,000 people in over 10 governorates particularly in Hajjah Governorate and causing further damages to shelters mainly for those belong to Internally Displaced Persons.

RESPONSE

  • As part of the Cluster efforts on addressing persisting needs during the second quarter of 2019, 209,000 people has been assisted with essential NFI kits, 77,000 assisted with Emergency Shelter Kits, 2,000 living in damaged houses supported with rehabilitation cash grant, 120,000 assisted with cash assistance for rental subsidies, 159 head of households assisted with livelihood cash grants, 245 people assisted with the construction or rehabilitation of transitional shelters.

GAPS / CHALLENGES

  • Significant funding shortfall remains a major and outstanding challenge in the Shelter and NFI response.

  • Lack of sufficient prepositioned NFIs and Emergency Shelter supplies nationwide affecting the ability of the Cluster to provide timely response.

  • Limited partner’s capacity on the ground to implement Shelter/NFI activities particularly cash programming.

  • Lack of income-generating activities to ensure sustainability of the response, promote economic self-reliance of affected populations and reduce vulnerabilities.

