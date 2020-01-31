Republic of Yemen: Shelter/NFIs Fact Sheet, January 2020

NEEDS ANALYSIS

• Yemen heads the list of countries facing the worst humanitarian crisis in 2020, yet the low weather temperatures during the winter session affected many Yemeni families especially those who did not have the means to prepare adequately.

• The recent escalation of conflict in Marib, Al Jawf, and Nimh, Sana’a Governorate has led to a new wave of mass population displacement, with over 2,186 dispaced families, which increased to 3,825 reached at the end of January.

RESPONSE

• Despite the prevailing operational and security challenges, Shelter Cluster delivery of assistance to people in need, reaching out a total of 34,295 IDPs, returnees and vulnerable host community members during the reporting month through 12 active Partners who were working hardly to deliver the response. Overall, 4,891 individuals were assisted with NFIs, 4,439 with ESKs, 274 with cash assistance for rental subsidies, 24,554 individuals were provided winterization support and 137 people were supported with cash grant to rehabilitate and reconstruct their damaged houses.

• The Shelter Cluster scaled up the provision of the winterization support and reached 35,085 families between October 2019 - January 2020.

• In response to recent displacements in Marib, Al Jawf, and Nimh, Sana’a Governorate Sana’a, over 557 families assisted with basic households items and Emergency Shelters, primarly tents. Efforts have been made to mobilize shelter/NFI resources for a total of 6,654 families to cover existing gaps and as preparedness plan for further displacements expected in the upcoming days.

GAPS / CHALLENGES

• Significant funding shortfall remains a major and outstanding challenge in the Shelter and NFI response.

• Major difficulty in accessing affected population in areas close to confict frontlines.

• Difficulty in communicating in the field due to poor phone signals and major cut-off of internet connection.

• Difficulty in tracking IDPs who are scattered often in remote locations.

• Lack of an emergency call centre for the referral of urgent needs particularly in Marib and Al Jawf Governorates.