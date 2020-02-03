Republic of Yemen: Shelter/NFIs Fact Sheet, December 2019

The continuation of the conflict prevented the majority of the conflict-affected population from recovering their livelihoods, and that more people have by now exhausted their financial savings and are not able to prepare adequately for the winter season. IDPs, in particular, their needs are heightened in the winter as the lack of basic NFIs, adequate shelter, jobs and other essential needs aggravate their already dire conditions and puts them in further risk of deteriorating their wellbeing and triggering deseases and morbidity which may sometimes lead to mortality.