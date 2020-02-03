Republic of Yemen: Shelter/NFIs Fact Sheet, December 2019
NEEDS ANALYSIS
The continuation of the conflict prevented the majority of the conflict-affected population from recovering their livelihoods, and that more people have by now exhausted their financial savings and are not able to prepare adequately for the winter season. IDPs, in particular, their needs are heightened in the winter as the lack of basic NFIs, adequate shelter, jobs and other essential needs aggravate their already dire conditions and puts them in further risk of deteriorating their wellbeing and triggering deseases and morbidity which may sometimes lead to mortality.
Recurrent natural disasters such as cyclones, strong seasonal winds and heavy rains cause flash flooding and landslides, especially in coastal areas, while waterlogging concentrated in flatter areas. These have resulted in the additional displacement of families, damages to civilian’s homes, IDPs shelters and belongings, public infrastructures, and loss of livelihood.
RESPONSE
Shelter Cluster provided assistance to xxx people during the fourth quarter of 2019, 215,000 assisted with NFIs, 52,000 assisted with Emergency Shelter, 1,600 living in damaged houses supported with rehabilitation cash grants, 190,000 assisted with cash assistance for rental subsidies, 2,100 people supported with cash assistance to reconstruct their damaged and 11,000 people assisted with the construction or rehabilitation of transitional shelters.
Efforts to scale up the provision of winterization support succeed to reach 163,228 people.
GAPS / CHALLENGES
Significant funding shortfall remains a major and outstanding challenge in the Shelter and NFI response and it has a significant impact on the Cluster ability to provide the winterization response to the most vulnerable families during the winter months.
Humanitarian space is shrinking in some locations impacted by the blockage and delays in getting permits for movements and projects, hindering a principled response.
Alarming security risks faced by humanitarian workers along with multiple attacks reported on the premises of humanitarian agencies in Al Dhale’e forced suspension of major aid programs and humanitarians movements in the Governorate.
Deterioration of the country’s economy negatively impacting people's lives, especially for those living in extreme poverty and increased the cost of essential commodities and services.