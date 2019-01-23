Republic of Yemen: Shelter/NFIs Fact Sheet, December 2018
HIGHLIGHTS
PIN (People in Need) for Shelter/NFI/CCCM assistance increased by 24 percent to 6.7 million people including 78 percent increase in the people of acute needs.
Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster assisted 46 percent out of 3 million people planned to be reached in 2018.
Winterization support reached 11 percent out of 76,000 vulnerable families who are in critical needs for assistance.
A workshop with key Cluster Partners and authorities discussed the Cluster priorities and strategic direction 2019-2020.
NEEDS ANALYSIS
Due to developments and shifts in the conflict, the severity of needs and number of people in need (PIN) for Shelter/NFI/CCCM assistance have increased to 6.7 million people including 4.5 million people in acute need for Shelter/NFI/CCCM assistance based on the results of 2019 HNO (Humanitarian Needs Overview)
Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster estimates that there are over 76,000 vulnerable families who are exposed to the extreme weather conditions in affected locations during the winter months.