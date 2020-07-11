Reproductive Health Support Project provides services to more than 86,000 women during the 2nd quarter of 2020

Funded by UNFPA, implementation by CSSW

Yemeni women experience great risks and difficulties in obtaining reproductive health services, especially with the lack or suspended operation of many health centers in most areas of Yemen, owing to the lack of support and the scarcity of capabilities in the centers that still provide their services at a minimum level.

With the continuing economic crises and wars, the suffering of women increases as a category characterized by vulnerability. This renders the issue of response and humanitarian interventions an important and necessary matter.

To contribute this effort, CSSW is concerned with the implementation of the Reproductive Health and Family Planning Project, in partnership with UNFPA YEMEN, as the project seeks to reduce maternal and newborn mortality rates, and diseases, promote awareness on reproductive health issues, family planning, and provide primary health care services for the targeted areas.

In a press release, Dr. Abdullah Al-Adhal, the project manager, explained that the project provided its services during the second quarter of the current year for some 22 districts in the governorates of Taiz, Hadramout, Al-Maharh, Lahj, and Al-Jawf. The project delivers such services by fixed health facilities, teams, and medical clinics in the targeted areas, benefiting 86,029 persons, including children, pregnant and lactating women.

Dr. Al-Adhal confirmed that the project evolved as an emergency response to provide free health services in the targeted districts, through (31) health facilities supported with the necessary medical supplies, and pay monthly incentives to the medical staff working in the facilities. Noting that the project included the following services for the targeted communities: family planning, pregnant women care, natural delivery and caesarean, postnatal services, medical checkups, and awareness and health education.

Dr. Al-Adhal added that the Reproductive Health Support Project had achieved successes from the beginning and managed to overcome all obstacles. It also contributed to promote awareness on reproductive health and family planning issues and support primary health care in the targeted areas.

Al-Adhal praised CSSW and UNFPA active partnership that assisted thousands of beneficiary children and women in all regions and districts targeted by its multiple diversified services.