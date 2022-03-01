Reproductive Health Services Support Project provides medical aid to Al-Misrakh Rural Hospital in Taiz Governorate

The Reproductive Health Services Support Project implemented by HUMAN ACCESS, funded by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), provided medical aid to Al-Misrakh Rural Hospital in Taiz Governorate. The hospital was supported with reproductive health kits, consisting of equipment and medical solutions for natural deliveries, caesarean sections, and blood transfusions.

The medical support contributed to the continuation of health care services for the obstetrics and gynecology department and alleviating the suffering of the beneficiary patients.

The hospital management appreciated the efforts of HUMAN ACCESS and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for their continued support to the hospital.