Reproductive Health Services Support Project provides medical aid to Al-Ghaydah Hospital to combat Coronavirus

The Reproductive Health Services Support Project of HUMAN ACCESS in Al-Mahrah, funded by UNFPA, provided medical support to the isolation, fever and obstetric emergency departments at Al-Ghaydah Central Hospital. The support included the distribution of personal protective equipment, hygiene, sterilization, and medical supplies.

Mohsen Belhaf, Director of Al-Ghaydah Central Hospital, appreciated the efforts made by HUMAN ACCESS in the health field and the continuous support it provides to Al-Ghaydah Hospital, which is represented in the provision of medicines, medical equipment and sterilization materials necessary to combat the Coronavirus.