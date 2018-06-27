Remarks by HR/VP Mogherini at the press conference following the Foreign Affairs Council

Check against delivery!

Good afternoon, I will brief as indeed, I debriefed the press already after our joint session with Foreign and Defence Ministers this morning, where we also welcomed again the Secretary-General of NATO, [Jens] Stoltenberg, to prepare both the European Council in its part on security and defence and the NATO summit later in July.

We then had with the Foreign Ministers only an in-depth discussion with Martin Griffiths, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen. We got a full debrief from him on the current developments and the situation on the ground in Yemen and about his diplomatic work in the region and beyond. And we discussed how the European Union can better support his action to put an end to the current military escalation, to make sure that the parties are brought to the negotiating table and then to guarantee that the work is carried out in the UN framework in the best possible conditions.

We then had with the Ministers a point on the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa, a related issue as we see a spill-over effect of the tensions in the Gulf, also of the conflict in Yemen, in an already fragile region of the Horn of Africa. But we also saw positive developments when it comes, in particular, to the role of the new Ethiopian Prime Minister [Abiy Ahmed], his reach-out to the region and the announcement from Eritrea of a delegation that will be sent to Addis Abeba, something quite historical that we want to support. We decided together with the Ministers to use our role in the region, which is a positive role, a convening power role, to help the region find regional cooperation framework and some common ground on which they could work together.

Two last points: I presented to the Ministers the second implementation report of the European Global Strategy that was welcomed and we decided to continue the work on implementation of the Global Strategy together.

And last but not least, we dedicated a full point on our agenda to the work we do with Jordan and in support of Jordan. Jordan is a key partner for us. I visited the country just a few weeks ago and this was a good opportunity for all the Member States to reiterate their strong support – both political and economic support – to the country, to Jordan, in particularly challenging times, in a particularly challenging region. I think this is a message that I can convene from all Member States to the Jordanian public opinion, that of our strong friendship and of a strong support to their work.

Q: I wanted to ask you about regional disembarkation platforms and because many EU leaders are now discussing and sharing their thoughts of what they could be and become in the future. How do you see this? Would they be in Europe but outside of the EU or more mostly on the Southern rim of the Mediterranean? How do you think it could work?

We are in contact with the relevant UN agencies that are elaborating their own proposals on this, the UNHCR and the IOM; I will personally be in touch with them tomorrow, in view of preparing the contribution on this point to the European Council. I trust the UN system to elaborate a proposal that is sustainable, practical – meaning, workable - and attentive, to avoid that in order to solve the problem we might create other problems. The UN has all the capacity and the knowledge for putting forward a proposal that is sustainable and that can work. So, we will work together with them to see whether there is space for this proposal to take place.

Q: Une question sur le Yémen. Vous disiez que vous travaillez avec l'envoyé spécial [des Nations Unies, Martin Griffiths] et qu'il n'y a pas de solution militaire à la crise. Avez-vous discuté avec les Etats membres des armes envoyées par les Etats membres à l'Arabie saoudite, qui est donc leader de la coalition et qui régulièrement bombarde des cibles civils au Yémen?

Je n'ai pas dit maintenant qu'il n'y a pas de solution militaire à la crise, notamment parce que je pense qu'il n'y a pas de solution militaire à aucune crise que l'on a autour de nous.

Mais dans ce cas en particulier, comme je viens de le dire, on a partagé avec les Etats membres et avec l'envoyé spécial des Nations unies [Martin Griffiths] la nécessité de mettre fin à l'escalade militaire en cours. Même si on n'est pas entré dans la discussion spécifique de certains points comme celui qui vous avez évoqué – nous avons tous partagé l'approche de soutenir le travail de l'envoyé spécial des Nations unies [Martin Griffiths] pour mettre fin à l'escalade en cours, especially to avoid that city street fights might take place in the coming days. We see it as urgent that everything is done and conducted under the UN auspices, and that the UN work can be supported by all, including by the regional players. The European Union Member States have a responsibility and a role to play. Today what we discussed with the [UN] Special Envoy [Martin Griffiths] is the need for all of us, and all Member States, to use their contacts and leverage on the different regional players, to try and help reconvening the parties around the negotiating table.

Q: Just on Yemen, I wonder if [UN Special Envoy] Martin Griffiths gave any cause for hope that there could be some diplomatic progress. There have been some rumours that having effectively got the port the Saudis might be interested in some kind of discussions. I wonder what he said about that and where that lies. And secondly it was a decision you made this morning on Myanmar to impose sanctions. Now those sanctions were levelled very much at military and border police - people who were directly involved in the killing, but no one imagines that the Myanmar military command was not in charge of what is going on. Could there be further steps down the road that hits higher level individuals if the situation does not change?

On the first question, glimpse of hopes are, I guess, in the contract and in the job description of any negotiator and that does not exclude, I think, the UN Special Envoys. Also because it is difficult to convene a negotiating exercise if you do not believe yourself this is possible and this is no exception today. I think we have seen a glimpse of hope, even if we have also seen the major risk of the situation in Yemen getting worse over the next days. And this is why I can share with you the overall feeling among Member States and with the UN Special Envoy [Martin Griffiths] that it would be extremely important to avoid attacks on the city [Hodeidah] that would cause major humanitarian losses of lives that should be avoided in all possible ways. As I said, we believe - as the U.N. Special Envoy [Martin Griffiths] believes, as far as he has shared this with us - that there is a space for political negotiations. This is also the message that we have seen - that this needs to be explored and that this possibility needs to be explored. Obviously, it means that the arms should give diplomacy a chance.

On the sanctions we introduced this morning; yes, indeed they are very targeted ones. You know that our approach to sanctions is always gradual, reversible and this is no exception. It is very important for us that, on the one side we use the instruments of pressure that we have- such as sanctions -, but also that we keep in mind the overall picture. The bigger picture in this case is the need to preserve and protect the democratic process in Myanmar, which is a recent, young one, I would say, without giving up the principles, values and objectives we all share, also with the rest of international community: that of protecting the Rohingya population and guaranteeing a full implementation of the agreement that was signed between Myanmar and Bangladesh on the need for their return. I have discussed this frequently both with the Bangladesh and with the Myanmar authorities and most recently also with other regional partners we have - just a few days ago with the Indian Foreign Minister [Sushma Swaraj] that visited Brussels. We are very much engaged in trying to help the implementation of the agreement for the return of the Rohingya refugees in sustainable, fair, respectful, and dignified conditions.

Q: Back to Yemen, the Conclusions called on all parties to desist from attacks on civilians, but it specifies its condemnation of the Houthi for the shelling of Saudi targets. I wonder why there is no reference in the conclusions to the Saudis and the Saudi bombing that has involved civilians. Has this anything to do with the fact that one of our Member States is supplying weapons to the Saudis, is this giving them cover in some way? And did the U.N. representative [Martin Griffiths] talk at all about the possibility which has been suggested by him I think, but also responded favourably to by the Houthis that the port would actually come under UN control and is that a viable option, as far as the Council is concerned?

That could be a viable option for us. As I said, we have a very strong concern about the humanitarian situation, the consequences of further military actions on not only the port, but also on the city of Hodeidah. And this is why I mentioned the fact that we believe this should be avoided. As far as specific Member States positions are concerned, you know very well that there are some Member States that have somehow expressed stronger views on one aspect or the other of the conflict. But what unites the Council - and that is what you find reflected in the Council Conclusions, and most importantly, in our daily action on the ground - both on the humanitarian assistance and on the support of the political process - is the need to bring the parties around the negotiating table and for doing that there is a need for the arms to cease activities and to offer diplomacy a chance.

We all heard from the UN Special Envoy [Martin Griffiths] the assessment that a peace agreement is extremely difficult - but possible, and for that to have a chance the need is clear: that the military escalation stops, that parties restart peace talks. It is now two years since there are no talks. The European Union was supporting very actively the last talks that took place in Kuwait. By the way, let me take this opportunity to thank Kuwait for the leading role it has taken in the past on this file, as well as in most recent times on other files in the region, in a very constructive manner. We are ready to accompany the UN efforts also, hopefully, in the coming months to reconvene the parties for peace talks.

Q: Je voudrai vous demander un commentaire éventuel sur un événement qui s'est déroulé aujourd'hui en marge de la réunion, à savoir la signature par neuf Etats membres d'une initiative européenne d'intervention. Est-ce que vous trouvez que c'est une initiative cohérente avec le travail mené jusqu'ici ou qu'au contraire ça fait un peu désordre?

C'est une initiative qui va dans la direction de soutenir les objectifs et les projets de la CSP (PESCO) [une coopération structurée permanente]. C'est clairement indiqué dans le papier qu'ils [les ministres des neuf Etats membres] ont signé aujourd'hui. Donc, je pense qu'il n'y a pas de raison de se préoccuper de la fragmentation, de la duplication des efforts. Certains des Etats membres sont impliqués dans le travail sur la CSP. Donc, je trouve que cela peut être une contribution utile. J'en avais parlé à Florence [Parly], à Mme la Ministre des Armées de la République française il y a déjà quelques mois à l'occasion de notre dernière rencontre à Sofia en mai, et elle m'avait expliqué en détail l'initiative en rassurant que c'est une initiative qui va dans la direction de soutenir - je pense que l'expression utilisée dans le texte est même "servir" - les objectifs et les projets de la CSP. Donc, l'intention me semble claire.

Q: On Myanmar - first of all, is there any evidence that any of the people sanctioned today have any assets in Europe? Because of course there have been sanctions for so long on Myanmar that it seems quite unlikely that they would have anything over here. And secondly, you talked about achieving a balance between putting on pressure and not undermining the democratic process, but are you disturbed that there does not seem to be any move towards any kind of accountability in the country? You have people not only in the military but in the civilian government, including Aung San Suu Kyi [State Counsellor of Myanmar] herself,suggesting that this is somehow 'fake news' or some kind of international conspiracy against Myanmar.

On the first part of the question I am sure we can share with you further information about that at the technical level.

On the second part of the question: I hope we do not underestimate the magnitude of the problem, which is also why we have dedicated so much time, work, and, personally, visits both to Bangladesh to the refugee camp and to Myanmar for talks on several occasions with Aung San Suu Kyi and different regional interlocutors. It is quite clear that, first of all, the Rohingya population has to be protected; Bangladesh has to be helped in facing this huge challenge; humanitarian standards and protection of human rights has to be fully guaranteed and this is why we have insisted on the full involvement of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and UN agencies that are relevant in this process. But we also have to take into consideration the deep roots of the problem that need to be addressed. This is why we always referred to the need to fully implement the Kofi Annan report.

If I told you one year ago that a bilateral agreement between Myanmar and Bangladesh would have been signed on this issue, you would probably not have believed me. We witnessed the signature. I was there. I was talking with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh [Sheikh Hasina] and with [Aung] San Suu Kyi just a few days before the agreement was signed. The implementation is proving to be particularly challenging, indeed. We do not deny this at all. This is why today we have adopted measures, also because we see that the implementation of the agreement is - to say the least - slow and difficult. But our intention is to encourage this implementation, which is also the approach that the Bangladesh leadership is taking. So we are there to try and help, including on the practical realisation of the efforts needed on the ground to make sure that this agreement can be implemented. I want to stress that this agreement has to be implemented for all and with the Rohingya population at the core of the attention, because singling out refugees that can or cannot come back to their own communities on the basis of ethnicity or of religion is obviously not acceptable for international standards and also not acceptable for the European Union.

Q [Follow-up]: What about the comments? Are you disturbed by the comments by various government officials that seem to try to discredit these allegations rather than taking them seriously?

If I had to guide my work by how disturbed I am by comments here and there, I would stop working. What I focus on is the capacity we can have - together with our partners, together with our interlocutors, together with others in the region, worldwide, and on the ground - to make difficult agendas advance. Comments are made, comments are relevant - especially when comments are issued by authorities or people that have institutional responsibilities - but we try to advance the results and this is what we are focusing on.

But again, I would like to remind us all that what we adopted today are restrictive measures. So it is not just about being disturbed, it is also about taking actions. I want this to be clear: actions and restrictive measures that are aimed at achieving results for the implementation of the agreement that was signed. And the signing of the agreement was an official act by the authorities. So we expect the full implementation of that.

Q: Vous venez de publier avec Monsieur Hahn [Commissaire responsable de la politique européenne de voisinage et négociations d'élargissement] une déclaration tout en retenue sur la Turquie et je voulais vous demander si c'était ce qu'on appelait de la "realpolitik"? Si c'était dicté effectivement par le fait que Monsieur Erdogan [Président de la Turquie] a la clé d'un accord sur les réfugiés et les migrants qui terrorise toute l'Union européenne à un moment donné où on a un gros problème de crise politique sur la migration. Ou est-ce que ça n'avait rien du tout à voir et que, effectivement, l'évolution du régime en Turquie vous apparaît tout à fait satisfaisante? Pouviez-vous me confirmer que la deuxième tranche de 3 milliards d'euros qui est destinée aux réfugiés syriens en Turquie est bien bloquée par l'Italie pour des raisons qui n'ont rien à voir avec la Turquie mais qui sont liés plutôt avec la migration? Merci.

Sur la deuxième partie de la question je n'ai pas de commentaire à faire. Ce n'est pas à moi de commenter.

Sur la première partie: il n'y a pas de réticence. Il y a, par contre, dans la déclaration qu'on a faite avec le Commissaire Hahn, la référence au fait qu'il y a eu une mission d'observation électorale qui a fait référence à des limites très claires sur les conditions de la campagne électorale qui did not create equal conditions, et aussi qu'il y avait des limitations de la liberté de réunion, d'expression, y compris pour les médias. Donc je ne trouve pas qu'une déclaration d'une telle nature soit dictée par la terreur liée à n'importe quoi.

On a dans la Turquie un interlocuteur important sur certains dossiers en particulier. J'ai tendance à me concentrer dans mon travail sur les relations qu'on a avec la Turquie sur les dossiers régionaux et en particulier le travail qu'on fait sur la Syrie, mais aussi sur d' autres dossiers régionaux qui sont très importants pour l'Union européenne. Je dis souvent que la Turquie n'est pas seulement un interlocuteur pour nous dans le contexte de la gestion des flux de réfugiés, mais c'est aussi un allié de l'OTAN, et c'est aussi un acteur régional important avec lequel on ne partage pas toujours la même position, mais sur certaines crises régionales et sur certains dossiers, on a une coopération utile - soit utile, soit nécessaire, ou les deux, ça dépend de la situation. Donc je pense que ce serait réducteur de lire notre relation avec la Turquie seulement par la visuelle de la gestion des flux de réfugiés, parce que on travaille sur beaucoup d'autres choses avec la Turquie. Mais même avec les partenaires les plus importants, les plus historiques, les plus naturels, on a toujours une franchise par rapport à ce qui nous unit et ce qui nous unit un peu moins. Ici on ne fait pas d'exception.

Q: Sur l'initiative: j'ai bien compris que pour vous elle était totalement dans l'axe européen. Cependant, normalement on avait des "battlegroups" pour ça, pour faire de l'intervention. Donc est-ce que ce n'est pas le signe d'un certain échec des "battlegroups".

La Facilité Européenne de Paix n'a pas l'air si facile avec les Etats Membres. On dirait qu'ils renâclent un petit peu devant vos propositions, qui sont peut-être un peu trop audacieuses, trop audacieuses pour eux.

Quelle est votre recommandation sur la prolongation des sanctions pour la Russie, qui doivent être renouvelées prochainement?

Sur le dernier point, c'est n'est pas un mystère. On a toujours lié les sanctions à la mise en œuvre des accords de Minsk, sur lesquels on ne voit aucun résultat pour l'instant. Donc je dis toujours que les sanctions ne sont pas un but en soi; elles constituent un instrument, non pas un objectif. Mais le principe sur la base duquel on fait, ou pas, une recommandation aux Etats Membres de les prolonger ou pas, est lié à la mise en œuvre des accords sur lesquels il n'y a pas de nouveautés par rapport au passé – malheureusement, je voudrais ajouter. Je serais bien contente si ce n'était pas le cas.

Sur l'initiative qui vient d'être signée aujourd'hui, je souligne le fait que l'approche est celui d' approfondir - c'est ce que j'ai compris de mes échanges avec les Ministres; la Ministre française [Florence Parly, Mme la Ministre des Armées de la République française] en particulier, et aussi du papier qui a été signé – a visé surtout à approfondir la compréhension partagée du point de vue stratégique, les échanges entre forces armées et cela ne peut qu'aider le travail qu'on est en train de faire sur le côté de l'approfondissement de la défense dans le contexte de l'Union européenne. Donc je ne vois pas de risque de duplication de ce point de vue. Au contraire, je vois si vous voyez le texte, plein de références au soutien - au service même - que cette initiative peut apporter au travail dans le contexte de l'Union européenne. Dans mes échanges avec soit la Ministre [des armées, Florence Parly] soit avec le Président de la République française [Emmanuel Macron], ce type de réassurance m'a été donné de façon très claire.

Sur la Facilité Européenne de Paix: c'est vrai, j'ai mis sur la table une proposition très ambitieuse. Vous savez que c'est ma façon de travailler: normalement je mets sur la table la proposition la plus ambitieuse possible. Dans ce cas, ça correspond au niveau d'ambition indiqué par les Etats membres. Il y a un niveau d'ambition très haut de la part des Etats membres sur la défense européenne dans le contexte de l'Union européenne. On a travaillé depuis exactement deux ans, depuis qu'on a adopté la Stratégie Globale de façon remarquable sur la défense européenne.

Il y a une partie qui reste à aborder, et c'est la partie relative aux instruments financiers pour soutenir ce niveau d'ambition commune. Et donc j'ai mis sur la table la proposition d'avoir cette Facilité Européenne de Paix, qui serait la solution aux limites qu'on a vues ces années afin d'avoir les instruments financiers adéquats pour atteindre un niveau d'ambition opérationnel et de capacité militaire tel qu'il a été exprimé et souhaité et aussi partiellement déjà mis en œuvre par les Etats membres dans le contexte surtout de la PSC.

Il n'y a pas eu pendant le débat aujourd'hui avec les Ministres des réticences ou des préoccupations sur ça. Je dois dire que c'est déjà la troisième fois, je pense, qu'on échange avec les Ministres de la défense sur cette idée. J'avais testé la disponibilité à explorer cette possibilité déjà avec les Ministres avant de la proposer.

C'est, bien sûr, le début d'un processus de décision sur comment la Facilité va être mise en place; quelles sont les implications financières pour les Etats Membres – parce que, je souligne, c'est une proposition qui est hors-budget, donc, elle se base sur la contribution des Etats membres. Donc les Etats membres, naturellement, vont réfléchir en interne et dans le Conseil des prochains mois sur les implications financières et sur les implications relatives à la gouvernance de l'instrument. C'est un travail que nous allons faire dans les mois qui viennent – ce n'est que le début.

Les réactions ont été positives pour l'instant avec, bien sûr, la nécessité d'approfondir certains aspects techniques ou financiers ou légaux, qui vont être abordés dans les mois qui viennent.

Mais la réaction aujourd'hui était positive, comme elle était positive déjà dans les discussions qu'on a eu pendant les deux réunions précédentes. Mais c'est vrai que la première fois que j'ai annoncé l'idée en décembre à Bruxelles, c'était une idée que j'avais lancée sans consultation. Maintenant je vois qu'il y a un soutien assez évident, même s'il faut encore travailler avec les Etats Membres et eux-mêmes en interne sur les détails de la proposition.