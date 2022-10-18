The rehabilitation of a road saves lives and improves the economy

More than 1,200people are living in Deir al-Buhairy village Deir al-Buhai in the sub-district of Ad-Dumaina – Al Marawi'ah district of Al Hodaydah governorate in almost complete isolation from the outside world due to the rough road leading to the village. The village residents are forced to carry their patients or dead bodies on a piece of board on their shoulders for more than 500 meters to reach the medical centers or hospital. The situation become worst during the rainy seasons where the road is completely cut off.

In addition to the interruption in the road and the suffering it causes to the people, there are also other issues such as the formation of potholes and swamps, which are foci and a suitable environment for the reproduction of insects and cause many diseases and epidemics. This exposes people's lives to many diseases and exacerbates their problems.

These rains also cause great damage to the road ,they lead to collapses to the body and sides of the road, the water gathers in the potholes, and the floor of the road becomes loose ,unleveled and slippery, which makes it difficult to walk or move vehicles on, sometimes the road is interrupted by floods and the formation of soft mud, where those floods sweep away large parts of the road, making it impossible to use that road or pass on it, and thus difficult for residents to reach their villages and homes.

In the health aspect, the population and residents suffer significantly, when the people are exposed to any kind of diseases, as a result of the inability to reach the far away facilities and health centers, and on the serious cases in emergencies, some of these cases are exposed to complications and some of them dies.

In the education aspect, there is inability for students and teachers to reach schools and educational facilities, which are located at very long distances.

In the economic side, vehicles suffer damage and material losses. Farmers have also been exposed to losses and to the corruption of their products because of the inability to access the markets and this negatively affects the living situation of these families, in addition to the difficulty of food access to markets or to the residents in the villages, which further exacerbates the problem of family’s food security.

Building Foundation for Development (BFD) and the World Food Programme (WFP) intervened in this area through the Food Assistance for Assets (FFA), where the road was rehabilitated, well-leveled and paved with stones and cement, and during the rehabilitation of the asset engineering considerations were taken, where the road floor was made solid, level and the rainwater is drained by tendencies.

The rehabilitation of this road has eliminated all problems associated with the road suffered by the inhabitants of this village, who also benefited from the food assistance provided during the project period, which helped to fill the food gap

About 1,200individuals, in the villages through which the road passes, have seen the tangible change after the rehabilitation of this road as it facilitated the access of the population to food and supplies, as well as access to other facilities such as education and health , Furthermore, farmers were able to easily access the markets via vehicles and cars without any obstacles, and agricultural products can be transported to markets for sale, which led to the economic recovery of the village, and strengthen the purchasing power among the population.

It is worth mentioning that BFD and WFP are working through the Project of Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) to rehabilitate many assets in various governorates as well as fill the food gap for the vulnerable and food-insecure communities, in addition to many other projects which aim to recovery the population life suffering by more than 5 years of ongoing armed conflict in Yemen.