Rehabilitating Shelter Reunites Aqeel with his Family: Success Story

Saleh Aqeel, a 32-year-old married man has three children. He has fled from At Tuhayta District-Al Hudaydah Gov, due to the conflict, where he ended up at a hosting settlement site in Al Maton District-Al Jawf Gov. He lost his job and accommodation. Mr. Aqeel found shelter; still, it was ruined. "I lost my job, my house, and my father-in-law took my children and wife after we fled to Al Maton District-Al Jawf Gov due to the poor condition of my little shelter, I do not want to lose them, they are all that I have left,” Saleh Aqeel said.

Saleh's condition was miserable, and he did work hard all day long, thinking of his family. Days passed, yet what he has earned was not enough to rehabilitate his shelter. While BFD`s CCCM mobile team was in the area nominating beneficiaries for shelter assistance, they heard the story of which. Therefore, Building Foundation for Development (BFD), funded by Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), has supported Saleh Aqeel with Shelter Upgrade Cash Modality to buy bricks and building materials. Mr. Aqeel rehabilitated his shelter, and now, the shelter is suitable to live in." I can not express my happiness, now I can bring my family here to live together forever, and I hope that my father-in-law would be happy with the reha- bilitation of my shelter." Saleh said.