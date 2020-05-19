Regional Migrant Response Plan for Horn of Africa and Yemen: Quarterly Update – October to December 2019 and Annual Review

138,213 Migrant arrivals from the Horn of Africa into Yemen from January to December 2019

170,890 Migrants returning to Ethiopia and Yemen from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from January to December 2019

113,000 Vulnerable migrants in need of life-saving humanitarian and protection assistance from RMRP partners in 2019

82,928 Migrants reached through the support provided by RMRP partners in 2019

Situation overview

During 2019, the Eastern Route from the Horn of Africa to Yemen continued to be characterized by large, bi-directional mixed migratory flows between the Horn of Africa and Yemen, accompanied by substantial protection risks for migrants in vulnerable situations. For the second year in a row, the Eastern Corridor was the maritime route with the highest number of irregular migrant crossings recorded in the world. Between January and December 2019, 138,213 migrant arrivals into Yemen from the Horn of Africa were recorded through IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) flow monitoring point network. Migration trends during 2019 along this route between the Horn of Africa and Yemen remained largely comparable to those of 2018, when approximately 160,000 migrants entered Yemen. The bidirectional nature of large-scale migratory movements continues to be a salient feature of the Eastern Route. During 2019, 170,890 migrants returned to Ethiopia and Yemen from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). IOM registered 120,825 migrants returning to Ethiopia from KSA, while an additional 50,065 migrants returned from KSA to Yemen.

This migratory corridor continues to be characterized by a significant number of “children on the move”, a notable number of whom are unaccompanied or separated. Approximately six percent (8,100) of the total number of migrant arrivals to Yemen were unaccompanied migrant children (UMC), while approximately twelve percent (1,323) of those assisted through Migration Response Centers (MRCs), while in transit on the Horn of Africa side of the Eastern Route, were UMC. Partnerships strengthened in 2019 between RMRP partners, such as IOM and UNICEF and IOM and Save the Children, will continue to be key to meeting these significant needs.

Irregular migrants continue to face extreme risks and protection concerns while making the journey from the Horn of Africa to Yemen. In January, it was estimated that more than 100 migrants drowned off the coast of Djibouti. Whilst this resulted in a decrease of migration attempts for a few weeks, and may have contributed to the overall reduction of recorded movements in 2019, migrants soon continued to make the dangerous journey. In Yemen, at least 15 migrants died of hunger and thirst in July while among a group of 90 migrants stranded in the Gulf of Aden. Tragic events involving migrant fatalities during the fourth quarter continued to underscore the extreme risks and situations of vulnerability that migrants face while making the journey along the Eastern Route. During October 2019, a vehicle accident involving 27 migrants on a road outside Berbera, Somalia in a vehicle that was en route to Bossaso, Somalia, resulted in 11 deaths. In November 2019, 200 migrants off the coast of Al Rowaik, Yemen were rescued after their vessel capsized, which resulted in one migrant death. Also in November, Ethiopian migrants were among 20 civilians killed in two attacks on a market in northern Yemen known as a place where migrants congregate during their journey onward to Gulf countries in search of a better life. Migrants reaching Yemen, who face transiting through areas of active conflict and encounter immense protection concerns, including the risk of detention, continue to be the group most in need of assistance from RMRP partners. Reports toward the end of 2019 indicated that the humanitarian crisis in Yemen was worsening, with access to populations in need of humanitarian and protection assistance remaining a significant challenge. RMRP partners responding to the needs of vulnerable migrants in Yemen do so in increasingly complex and difficult operational contexts.

In coordination and consultation with RMRP partners, the estimated number of vulnerable migrants in need of life-saving humanitarian and protection assistance from RMRP partners along the Eastern Route was revised upward from 100,000 to 113,000, in October 2019, requiring a budget of USD 54 million. In 2020, it is foreseen that the need for assistance to vulnerable migrants involved in bidirectional movements between the Horn of Africa and Yemen will remain high and critical, especially in the wake of COVID-19, underscoring the need for the coordinated effort arising from the RMRP to meet humanitarian assistance and protection needs, increase advocacy efforts, and create new partnerships, including for health challenges, as well as for collaboration and research around the impacts on the migratory dynamics of the Eastern Route.