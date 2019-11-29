Regional Migrant Response Plan for Horn of Africa and Yemen: Quarterly Update – July to September 2019

107,781 Migrant arrivals from the Horn of Africa into Yemen from January to September

89,546 Migrants returning to Ethiopia and Somalia from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from January to September

113,000 Vulnerable migrants in need of life-saving humanitarian and protection assistance from RMRP partners in 2019

32% Budget secured of the USD 53.8 million required by RMRP partners in 2019

Situation Overview

Migration trends during 2019 along the Eastern Route between the Horn of Africa and Yemen have remained largely comparable to those of 2018, when approximately 160,000 migrants entered Yemen. Between January and September 2019, 107,781 migrants arrived in Yemen from the Horn of Africa. Nearly 90,000 migrants returned to Ethiopia and Somalia from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the same period. Based on trends observed since the beginning of the year, the number of vulnerable migrants in need of life-saving humanitarian and protection assistance from RMRP partners has been revised upward to 113,000, corresponding with a budget of USD 54 million for RMRP partners in 2019.

Migrants making the journey along the Eastern Route continue to face extreme risks, as evidenced by documented fatalities off the coast of Djibouti, where it is estimated that more than 100 migrants drowned in January alone, and in Yemen where at least 15 migrants died of hunger and thirst in July while stranded in the Gulf of Aden, off the coast of Al Buraiqeh. Migrants in transit in Yemen face immense protection concerns, including the risk of being detained in makeshift detention facilities, where several thousand migrants have been held in recent months. With reports of the humanitarian crisis in Yemen worsening and based on increased numbers of stranded migrants seeking assistance at Migrant Response Centres (MRCs) in the Horn of Africa and at Migration Response Points (MRPs) in Yemen, and with temporary MRC sites being established in new locations, it is predicted that the demand for assistance by RMRP partners will continue to increase.