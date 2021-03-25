Regional Migrant Response Plan for the Horn of Africa and Yemen; 2021 - 2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The regional Migrant Response Plan (MRP) for the Horn of Africa and Yemen 2021 – 2024 is a migrant-focused humanitarian and development response strategy for vulnerable migrants from the Horn of Africa, specifically Somalia, Djibouti and Ethiopia, moving to and from Yemen. It provides an essential strategic framework to ensure a whole-of-society, wholeof-route and whole-of-government approach to addressing migrants’ protection needs, risks and vulnerabilities. The MRP 2021 – 2024 is the result of an intra-regional field-driven strategic planning process, bringing together 23 appealing organizations, in consultation with host governments and authorities, United Nations agencies, civil society organizations (CSO), international and national non-governmental organizations (NGOs) as well as migrants and host communities. It complements affected countries’ efforts and the work of humanitarian and development actors throughout the region in supporting safe migration, providing lifesaving assistance and services, improving protection and promoting sustainable reintegration and community stabilization. MRP provides a coherent and consistent response framework to the needs of migrants and their host communities within the Horn of Africa/Yemen region.

There is an increase in the number of partners appealing for funding under this plan to respond to the migration crisis along the Eastern Route shows that the plight of migrants and affected communities in the Horn of Africa and Yemen is increasingly recognized by governments and the international community. The increase is in line with a rise in the affected and targeted populations as the number of migrants and host community members along the Eastern Route needing assistance continues to grow.

The plan provides an overview of the strategic framework and priority themes that underpin the regional and country level responses. It seeks to respond to the main challenges that need to be addressed over the next four years while adjusting to the ever-increasing obstacles to mobility and the stigmatization of migrants that results in xenophobia and a worsening protection environment for people on the move. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted on migrants, host communities and the wider populations in the region. It has significantly influenced the planning for this response which is still expected to continue to influence mobility patterns, and the broader health, humanitarian and development aspects of the affected countries for the foreseeable future. Despite the disruption caused by COVID-19, migration flows are expected to return to pre-pandemic times with the easing of restrictions and increasing economic hardship in affected countries. The MRP aims to serve as a flexible mechanism to respond to evolving migration trends, as well as broader health, humanitarian and socioeconomic developments on migrants and host communities for a more holistic response to irregular migration.