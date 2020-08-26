Recovering from a Second-degree Burn: Success Story

One day, after coming back from school to a small mud house, a thirteen-yearold boy, (Bashar Saleh Hussein) was running and playing; suddenly he hit a water-boiling bowl on stoves and got a second-degree burn on his right arm and shoulder.

"I cannot go to school or play with my friends; moreover, I cannot sleep well due to the burn.” Bashar expressed his feeling. Unluckily, Bashar`s family is one of the limited income families of Al Maton District, Al jawf Gov; therefore, they could not take him to the hospital or afford to provide him medicine, where the child’s health has worsened.

However, Building Foundation for Development (BFD), funded by, Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), intervened right after knowing the tragic situation of Bashar condition. BFD mobile team headed to Bashar’s house, in which they ensured the first aid was given to the inflamed arm due to the use of toothpaste and tomato sauce, then they disinfected and sterilized the burns and provided the necessary treatment. Besides, the team devoted two days to treat the burns until Bashar's arm recovered completely.

After the health care of BFD mobile team, Bashar could return to school with a bright smile. "I am very grateful to the remarkable rapid response by the mobile team who came to save my kid." You brought hope to us." Bashar’s mother concluded.

Burns leave remarkable effects on children, including psychological and emotional disturbances; therefore, BFD continues to support mental and physical health programs to alleviate the suffering of affected communities and IDPs in Yemen.