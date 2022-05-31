Readout of the Secretary-General’s phone call with H.E. Mr. Rashed Al-Alimi, President of the Presidential Leadership Council of the Republic of Yemen

The Secretary-General had a phone call today with H.E. Mr. Rashed Al-Alimi, President of the Presidential Leadership Council of the Republic of Yemen, to discuss the implementation of the United Nations-brokered truce and political and security developments in Yemen.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the close relationship between the United Nations and the Government of Yemen and stressed the need to extend and fully implement all elements of the renewable, two-month nationwide truce in Yemen. The Secretary-General also underscored the critical role of the truce in addressing some of the most immediate humanitarian and economic needs to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, including facilitating the freedom of movement of people and goods to, from and across Yemen.