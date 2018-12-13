Reaction: Yemen Sweden agreement

Oxfam today welcomed the deal reached in Sweden between the warring parties in Yemen.

Muhsin Siddiquey, Oxfam Yemen Country Director, said:

"The agreement gives hope to Yemenis during a dark time. But that hope is fragile while fighting continues, salaries remain unpaid and hunger and disease claim lives.

"The agreement lays a promising foundation for peace in Yemen, which needs to be built upon constructively and quickly.

"The peace negotiations should also include more women’s voices. It should be a stepping stone towards a country-wide ceasefire and urgent action to stabilize the economy, along with fully functioning air and sea ports. Under attack from hunger, disease and violence, Yemenis need peace now."