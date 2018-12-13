13 Dec 2018

Reaction: Yemen Sweden agreement

Report
from Oxfam
Published on 13 Dec 2018

Oxfam today welcomed the deal reached in Sweden between the warring parties in Yemen.

Muhsin Siddiquey, Oxfam Yemen Country Director, said:

"The agreement gives hope to Yemenis during a dark time. But that hope is fragile while fighting continues, salaries remain unpaid and hunger and disease claim lives.

"The agreement lays a promising foundation for peace in Yemen, which needs to be built upon constructively and quickly.

"The peace negotiations should also include more women’s voices. It should be a stepping stone towards a country-wide ceasefire and urgent action to stabilize the economy, along with fully functioning air and sea ports. Under attack from hunger, disease and violence, Yemenis need peace now."

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.