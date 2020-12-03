Reaction: Latest data on hunger in Yemen

Reacting to the IPC announcement on the levels of hunger in Yemen, Oxfam’s Yemen Country Director, Muhsin Siddiquey said:

“It’s intolerable that millions of people in Yemen are one step away from famine and are struggling with catastrophic levels of hunger alongside conflict, COVID and cholera.

“And yet, donors have given barely half the money needed this year to provide the most vulnerable people with basic necessities like clean water, food and medicine.

“As the world grapples with the economic fallout of the pandemic, the international community should not forget the world’s most vulnerable who urgently need lifesaving help, and should make every effort to ensure a peaceful solution to this conflict.”

Notes to Editors

The IPC report is available here